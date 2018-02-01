Follow
Pickup available
Mother Earth's Farmacy
Pickup available
760-832-8348
710 Sunday
Buy 2 Grams of Concentrate and receive 3rd Gram 50% off
Monday Madness
With minimum purchase you receive 2 punches on your loyalty card
Topical Tuesdays
Receive 10% off all Topical purchases
Edible Wednesday
Buy 2 edibles and recieve 3rd edible 50% off
Only on selected edibles
Thankful Thursday
Patients receive 10% off entire purchase
excluding additional specials
Fat Friday
Receive $5 off all pre-packaged 1/8 $10 off all packaged OZ
Smoke-Able Saturday
Buy 1 Vape Cartridge receive $5 off a vape battery
Texting Service
Text Mefarmacy at 760-919-4675, to subscribe and receive special deals, up coming event, appreciation days and more.