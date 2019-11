cannacruces on September 18, 2017

Las Cruces only has 3 dispensaries. We aren't as lucky down south when it comes to competition/ options. Being south of the CBP check points makes things difficult for sure. That being said. Each Las Cruces dispensary has its own unique ways of doing things, and I like them all. Mother earth is my fav in Las Cruces. Nice location within walking distance for me. They offer high quality medicine, friendly helpfull staff. They don't charge based on THC potency(something I think is awesome, THC isn't everything). Tax is included in the prices. You can also buy less than a gram if you need to. All the others have a minimum of 1 gram. They are also the only shop to carry O.pen vape products in Las Cruces and all of New Mexico. The prices are a bit higher here, but well worth it to me. I would to see more specials, but I understand the challenges they face in southern NM to provide us patients with premium medicine. As far as the bad reviews, I haven't had a single bad experience with them. As of my first visit(around july), first time patients got a free pre roll or edible. 5 stars! Thanks for reading! #nmgrown #575 #Fire #