NOW OPEN FOR LOCAL DELIVERY Serving the S.E Macomb County and surrounding areas. TEXT US DURING BUSINESS HOURS TO PLACE YOUR ORDER Because of high volume calls we are taking orders by TEXT ONLY and placed in the order it was received. **Text for order and delivery information. There may be a small delivery fee depending on mileage.** To place your order, take a picture of your ID * Delivery address must match Michigan State ID Attach the picture to your text that tells us what you want to order. We will reply with an Estimated Delivery Time and DONATION total according to the address on your I.D. EDT - Depends on traffic and weather conditions. If your delivery is delayed for any reason, you will be notified by text. Cash App payments and Cash only. **Ask us for the CBD Information package, FREE with any purchase of a CBD - Rich product. Stay Tuned...Our brick and mortar will be opening soon. WE ARE Hemp Healthy & Hemp Happy! Run by family and friends, alongside experts in the field of cannabis production, Motor City Hemp Life aspires to be the “go to” place for all your Hemp products, educational information, and Cannabis related events in the Detroit Metro Area. At Motor City Hemp Life we believe that “Hemp is Healthy” and that all use of Cannabis; Marijuana & Hemp, is medicinal. We advocate that regular use of these products promote a better quality of life, both physical and mental. Doctors, researchers, and health professionals are finally discovering and recognizing the benefits of the Cannabis family of plants. CBD (Cannabidiol) is a constituent that naturally occurs in the hemp plant and is just one of the 85 cannabinoids identified that are beneficial to our health. Cannabinoids should be added to your daily supplement to boost the endocannabinoid system that helps the body to heal itself from a myriad of common and serious ailments and strengthens the immunity system. Live Well & Prosper