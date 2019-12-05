Offering pickup
Mount Shasta Patients Collective
Gelato #42
from Cookies
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #42
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Georgia Pie
from Cookies
33%
THC
0%
CBD
Georgia Pie
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
White Runtz
from Runtz
30%
THC
0%
CBD
White Runtz
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
London Poundcake #50
from Cookies
22%
THC
0%
CBD
london Poundcake #50
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
The Lime
from Lemonnade
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake
from Flow Kana
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$35¼ ounce
Do-Si-Do
from Queen of Dragons
18.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Queen of Dragons
17.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
15.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
Gelato
from Flow Kana
15.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$91 gram
Pineapple Punch
from Flow Kana
18.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Punch
Strain
$91 gram
Solar Gold
from Flow Kana
17.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Solar Gold
Strain
$91 gram
Trident CBD
from Marley Natural
4%
THC
11%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$101 gram
Cherry AK-47
from True Humboldt
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$7.51 gram
Orange Creamsicle
from Unknown Brand
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
MAC
from Unknown Brand
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Grape Marmalade
from Unknown Brand
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Black Domina
from Royal Tree Gardens
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Banjo
from Royal Tree Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Frost Boss
from Old Pal
18.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
Alien Rock Candy
from Old Pal
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
Blue Zkittles
from Kanebes
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Island Girl
from Cypress Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Cherry AK
from Unknown Brand
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Zookies
from Ember Valley
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
Watermelon Gelato
from Ember Valley
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver
from Ember Valley
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
Now & Laters
from Ember Valley
20.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$56⅛ ounce
Ice Ice Valley
from Ember Valley
28.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
Zookies
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Papaya
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
14.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Papa Zkittles
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
16.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Dozi Doz
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Blueberry Muffins
from Unknown Brand
12.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$40¼ ounce
Purple Dream
from Old Pal
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dream
Strain
$65½ ounce
Purple Punch
from Old Pal
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$65½ ounce
Critical Mass
from Old Pal
19.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$65½ ounce
Abusive OG
from lost creek farms
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Abusive OG
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Blueberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
