Mt Vernon's #1 Recreational Weed Store, by far! We mean it, here's a couple reasons why: A) Experienced & Fun Staff that knows their products to better Serve YOU! B) Flower, Flower, Flower!! Exclusive Vendor Relationships to the best strains indoor flower has to Offer! C) Concentrates: Shatter, Honeycomb, Wax, CO2, Distillate all at GREAT PRICES! D) Joint Heaven: Everything From Variety of Infused Joints and over 40 Strains of Premium Flower! E) Cartridges, Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures! Everything You Need And More! OPEN LATE: 9am - 9pm Everyday (Open till 10pm Fri & Sat) Convenient Recreational Marijuana Store located just off Memorial Highway with dedicated parking and on-site security. Mt Vernon Cannabis is a store for the people, and that's reflected in our low, low everyday prices! Easy access to and from I-5. Located west of Skagit Bank on Memorial Highway! **Mt Vernon Cannabis17929 State Route 536 Suite BMt Vernon, Wa 98273** **(360) 899.4428** We proudly serve: Mount Vernon (Mt Vernon), Avon, Arlington, City Center, Concrete, Darrington, Sedro Wooley, Clear Lake, Cokedale, Route 9, Lyman, Hamilton, Maple Falls, Bellingham, Bow, Oak Harbor, Marysville, Lake Cavanaugh, Coupeville, Ana Cortes, Stanwood, Fidalgo Island, La Conner, San Juan Islands, Orcas Island, Lopez Island, Lunmi Island, Baker Heights, Big Lake, Skagit City, Bay View, Burlington, Cedardale, Shelter Bay, Swinomish Village. 21+ w/ id required Please be aware: (a) "This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming."; (b) "Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug."; (c) "There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product."; and (d) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children