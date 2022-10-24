2 Reviews of Mountain Heights Medicine
g........n
Yesterday
Do not waste your money on buying their live resin cartridges as they only will replace them in the first 24 hrs. That's fine and great if you only use cartridges. I bought mine and didn't open it for a week and when I used it the thing shit in my mouth and now I'm out $70 becuz of a shitty Chinese cartridge they elected to put their product in to save money.
S........e
February 18, 2022
Verified Shopper
Knowledgeable shop with a kind staff! Loved the product, high-quality stuff for sure.