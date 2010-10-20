Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Hello friends! Please be aware that we will be closed Thanksgiving day. We will reopen, at normal time, on Black Friday. Thank you.
About
Mountain Medicinals is a family owned dispensary. We grow all of our own strains in soil, hand trim, & cure this wonderful flower for weeks on site!
We have been voted best dispensary of Clear Creek County in the local newspaper, known as the Firestarter, since 2010, only hoping to continue with this great tradition as our visitors and locals are very important to us. We want to give you the best experience and offer products that work! We pride ourselves on having the best customer service in town.
We are Recreational (21+) with a state approved valid ID or passport!
WE DO NOT ACCEPT EXPIRED ID'S OR PASSPORTS OR ANY PAPER ID's! PLEASE TAKE THIS INTO CONSIDERATION