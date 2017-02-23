Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
PLEASE CALL / TEXT at 925-420-4215 US OR ORDER DIRECT: WWW.MOUNTAINREMEDY.COM
License #: C9-0000090-LIC
MOUNTAINREMEDY - Recreational Cannabis Delivered - (925) 420-4215
Trusted brands and exceptional customer service delivered to your door.
Order today and find out what makes us a leader in Bay Area cannabis delivery!
All Pre Rolls: Buy 3 Get 1 For .01*!*
Ask us for a stamp card! Get a **$40 OFF** when you complete a card!
Get **MO**RE To Your Door!
*$50 Delivery Minimum