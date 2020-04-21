We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Moxie On-Demand is a one of the first recreational cannabis delivery services in Southern California. With more than 70 accolades, Moxie is the leader of the California licensed cannabis industry.
History:
The Moxie brand established itself in 2015 to meet the radically growing demand for high-quality cannabis extracts in California. Moxie’s founders began by extracting only the finest flowers using the latest, most responsible techniques, compliant with all California regulations. Within a few short years, Moxie found itself as one of California’s most popular cannabis brands. The team is passionate about leading the cannabis industry toward responsible, clean, top-shelf marijuana medicine and products. Moxie starting material is grown using organic and sustainable growing techniques, which reduces waste. The team also buys American-made equipment and participates in community outreach programs in Lynwood and beyond.
Moxie’s team launched its delivery service in January 2018 to connect consumers with its clean, high-potency concentrates directly. Moxie’s entire staff is thrilled to share their expert extractions and dedication to making the world a better place with its Southern California adult use and medical marijuana community.
Products:
Moxie On-Demand delivers every product in the Moxie extracts family directly to its consumers’ doorstep. Known for its cartridges and concentrates, Moxie’s extractions team craft a wide variety of shatters, badders, vape cartridges, high-CBD items, pre-rolls and many more cannabis goods. Each Moxie product comes from premium cannabis flowers, grown to the highest quality control standards either by Moxie’s expert horticulturist or a collaborating brand that maintains those same standards. Then, Moxie utilizes hydrocarbon processes to capture the cannabinoids, terpenes, lipids, flavonoids, and more of each strain.
The result: connoisseur-favorite strains such as Lemon Cookies, Goji OG, and Super Lemon Haze. Delivery customers in LA and OC can rest assured Moxie products undergo state-regulated lab testing for quality assurance.
Process:
To order from Moxie visit https://EnjoyMoxie.Delivery, email, direct message on Instagram @MoxieOnDemand, or call the Moxie delivery team.
A representative at Moxie headquarters will collect your information. Once an order is placed, a delivery courier will travel directly to your location.
Moxie accepts cash on delivery and debit (any card with a four digital PIN#).
Each delivery requires a minimum (inquire within). Discounts are available for bulk-delivery orders up to the amount limit set by the state, please ask your Moxie representative for more details.
Service Locations:
Moxie’s delivery team travels to use customers throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.