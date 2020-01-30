174 products
First Hour (9am-10am) is 20% off the Store, Last Hour (8pm-9pm) is 15% off the Store, 1pm-2pm is Happy Hour (25% off PreRolls, $5 off concentrates over $20, $10 off concentrates over $45 and $10 off any once $50 or up)
Excludes Pre-Packaged Flower Deals and No Stacking Discounts
All Products
Prime: Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
28.13%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Kosher Kush by Blur
from Blur
25.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Cherry Chem by Garden First
from Garden First
22.14%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Zookies by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Chocolate Malawi by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Punch Berry by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Mandarin Cookies by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Vanilla Frosting by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Sour Cookies by Garden First
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Elmer's Glue by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Wedding Crasher by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Cookie Glue by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Purple Skellington by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Tangerine Dream by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First
25.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prime: 99 Problems by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
30.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$50 OZ: Paris OG by Back 40
from Back 40
21.46%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
20.94%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Cookie Dawg by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
29.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prime: Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Blueberry by Back 40
from Back 40
16.65%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
15.57%
THC
0.03%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: AK-47 by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
11.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Critical Mass by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Noble: Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zurple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$50 OZ: Purple Loco by Back 40
from Back 40
10.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Loco
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Good Buy: Black Garlic by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Star Dawg by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prime: Queso Perro by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Golden Goat by Garden First
from Garden First
24.69%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Lucid Dream by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
18.83%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lucid Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Headband Haze by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
23.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Headband Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Tangelo by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: OG Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
