Get a free shirt when you spend $100+
Get a free Mr. Niceguy Shirt when you spend over $100+ in store!
Whiles supplies last. Limit 1 per customer
Want to win a Puffco Peak Vaporizer?
Come through and buy a gram of Blur dabs and be entered to win! Use ONLY 25 of your baker points and get 20% off your Blur order!
No discount stacking
Tuesday 20% off all Cartridges
20% off ALL Cartridges
No discount stacking.
Night Owl Special
Get 15% off your entire order from 9pm-10pm
No discount stacking
Sunday 20% off all Flower
ALL flower is 20% off
No discount stacking.
HAPPY HOUR Mon-Fri 1-2pm
25% off all Cloud Cover Pre Rolls $5 off Concentrates over $20 (Dabs, RSO, Tinctures) $10 off Concentrates over $45 (Dabs, RSO, Tinctures) $10 off all Ounces
Early Bird Special
Get 20% off your entire order from 9am-10am
Excludes Thrift Shelf. No discount stacking
Wednesday - 20% off selected Edibles.
20% off THClear, Heavy, Sweet Greens, and LOL Edibles.
No discount stacking.