NEW Weekly Deals!
Sunday: 20% OFF ALL FLOWER* Tuesday: 20% OFF ALL VAPES Wednesday: 20% OFF ALL THCLEAR, HEAVY & HIGH-CHOO BRANDS. -New Happy Hour Deals- Monday-Friday 1pm-2pm 25% Off All Pre-rolls 5$ Off Concentrates over $20 $10 Off all concentrates over $45 $10 Off any $50oz & up!
All Products
Regal: Cherry Chem
from Garden First
24.69%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prime: Wedding Cake
from Blur
30.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Punch Berry
from Native Garden
19.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Punch Berry
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Chocolate Malawi
from Native Gardens
20.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chocolate Malawi
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Rudeboi OG
from Native Garden
20.98%
THC
0.08%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Mandarin Cookies
from Native Gardens
22.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Sour Cookies
from Garden First
21.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: OG Skunk
from GENESIS PHARMS
18.57%
THC
0.05%
CBD
OG Skunk
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Grease Monkey
from Blur
27.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Zookies
from Alta Crest
24.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: Sour Sage 11
from Gnome Grown
22.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Sage 11
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Cookie Dawg
from Wicked Kind
20.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Vanilla Frosting
from Blur
23.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Noble: Bubba Kush
from Blur
12.95%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: OG Kush
from Native Garden
29.86%
THC
0.09%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Wedding Crasher
from Willow Billys
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Elmer's Glue
from Willow Billys
25.64%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Regal: Lemons
from Falcon Distribution
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Buy: In The Pines
from Back 40
14.59%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Chocolate Hashberry
from Back 40
20.47%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Prime: Dragon OG
from Avitas
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Treat Yo Shelf: Blue Dream
from Back 40
18.49%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$50 Oz: Paris OG
from Back 40
25.21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bermuda Sherbet Dark Star by Northwest Kind
from Northwest Kind
78.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Bermuda Sherbet Dark Star
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Biker Kush by White label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
62.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Biker Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Royal Highness by Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Star Killer OG by White label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
67.2%
THC
44.5%
CBD
Star Killer OG
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Firehorse 93 by Chong's Choice
from Chong's Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Pablo Escobar OG by THClear
from THClear
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
GF Oregon Indigo WPR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Oregon Indigo
Strain
$19each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (NFP)
from BeeHive
72.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
CC Flo Shatter
from White Label Extracts
75.93%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Glue Full Spectrum RSO (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Presidential OG by THClear
from THClear
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Blueberry Kush by THClear
from THClear
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Purple Kush by Blur
from Blur
52.34%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$20each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Blur
from Blur
68.86%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by THClear
from THClear
56.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Purple Tangie by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
1234