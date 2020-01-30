357 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 143
Show All 88
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Baker Loyalty
Come in and sign up for for Mr Nice Guy's loyalty program and redeem some awesome prizes.
Check in based not determined by amount of purchase.
Baker Loyalty
Come in and sign up for for Mr Nice Guy's loyalty program and redeem some awesome prizes.
Check in based not determined by amount of purchase.
All Products
XJ13 SHAKE
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Loco SHAKE
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
JGR SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime (Native Garden)
from NATIVE
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fucking Incredible (Gold Duck)
from Gold Duck
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Skunk (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies (Garden First)
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abominable Titan (Pacific Grove)
from Pacific Grove
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder (BT) - Flower
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 (Garden First)
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry OG (Avitas)
from Avitas
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue (Avitas)
from Avitas
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Meraki Gardens
30.1%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry SHAKE
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream SHAKE
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bluberry SHAKE SELL
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
JGR (Back 40)
from Back 40
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$40½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry (Back 40)
from Back 40
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Starduster (High Winds Farm)
from High Winds Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5 (Meraki Gardens)
from Meraki Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla (Back 40)
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
15.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown
27.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze (Scissortail Farms)
from Scissortail Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.12%
THC
0.9%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wookie Girl '91 (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ 13 (Back 40)
from Back 40
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (Fox Hollow Flora)
from Fox Hollow Flora
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush SHAKE
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 9