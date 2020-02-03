300 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 141
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Sunday Funday
20% Off All Flower
Sunday Funday
20% Off All Flower
All Products
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (Back Forty)
from Back 40
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
JGR (Back 40)
from Back 40
26.6%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemons Flower (Wilson Wholesale)
from The Sweet Life
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer (CJH) - Flower
from Back 40
19.51%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Critical Jack Herer (CJH) - Flower
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
9.8%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Bluenami
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tesla (Back 40)
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
22.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting (Blur)
from Blur
23.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Loco
from Back 40
11.49%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Loco
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Berry White - Flower
from Back 40
11.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
24.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch (Blur)
from Blur
25.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dos-Si-Dos (Epoch)
from Epoch
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Garlic (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies (Garden First)
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fucking Incredible (Gold Duck)
from Gold Duck
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem (Garden First)
from Garden First
27.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Skellington (Willow Billys)
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue (Avitas) 1
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream (Willow Billys)
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel (Back 40)
from Back 40
17.43%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
XJ 13 (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
18.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ 13
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dragon OG (Avitas)
from Avitas
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
18.47%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry (Back 40)
from Back 40
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookie Glue (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
58.83%
THC
9.97%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$20each
In-store only
GMO Cooks Vial 1G (NFP)
from Select
66.15%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$38each
In-store only
24k 1G (NFP)
from Oregrown
58.5%
THC
10.97%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
White Urkle (BeeHive)
from Beehive
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
DH Tangieland LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
67.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangieland
Strain
$41each
In-store only
12345 ... 8