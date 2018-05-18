mmcousineau on November 14, 2019

Been going to this shop for the majority of the past 4 years. Came in to buy an ounce today. After sorting out all of the loose stems, loose leafs, and loose seeds from the bottom of the bag, I came up with 22 grams of bud. So after buying 6 grams of loose stems, seeds, and leaves. I, nor anybody I know, will shop a Mr. Nice Guy again. Don't waste your energy, time, or money here