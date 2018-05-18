We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Quality, selection and customer service is all top notch. But what sets this place apart for me is the overall experience, it’s a beautifully designed place with the ability to take your time and browse of all types product.
nhkkup
on February 2, 2020
best shop on 7th street 🔥🔥🔥 bud I ever had
jemacisa
on February 1, 2020
First time at this shop. Great bud tenders. Great deals! 💨
kiesham
on February 1, 2020
definitely check this place out, good deals and super friendly staff, David was super helpful. would highly recommend
bofofa
on January 31, 2020
Great weed at affordable prices. Tons of options. Amazing service and hospitality.
caparo
on January 31, 2020
Best weed in Eugene 🔥
mmcousineau
on November 14, 2019
Been going to this shop for the majority of the past 4 years. Came in to buy an ounce today. After sorting out all of the loose stems, loose leafs, and loose seeds from the bottom of the bag, I came up with 22 grams of bud. So after buying 6 grams of loose stems, seeds, and leaves. I, nor anybody I know, will shop a Mr. Nice Guy again. Don't waste your energy, time, or money here
Tylerferber
on October 23, 2019
Amazing budtenders with a lot of knowledge! Prices are on point and the atmosphere as soon as you walk in is nothing but good vibes
SaxMidiMan
on September 8, 2019
Bait and Switch store, just like their Spfd location. Listed products not available when you arrive. Today, they have the same product listed at two very different prices. Prices are high, service is low. NOT SO NICE!
Peace, My Babies.