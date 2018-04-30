lakerfan116
The people are friendly and knowledgeable. This is the ONLY place I go
Thank you so much!! We really appreciate you <3
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
The people are friendly and knowledgeable. This is the ONLY place I go
Thank you so much!! We really appreciate you <3
Might be a leafly problem, but tried the online ordering thing. Got the conformation text that order was recieved, and that's where it all ended
We are so sorry to hear that your online ordering experience was less than excellent! Please keep in mind that when you order online, you will need to come pick up your order from the shop, we do not do home deliveries at this point in time, our deepest apologizes if there was any confusion about that! It also may have just been a small glitch between our Leafly and our computer system; you can always call us and confirm your order over the phone next time, or let us know over the phone what you're looking for, and we can have that ready for you to pick up when you arrive! Again, we apologize for the inconvenience! Have a nice day!
amazing. was in on 420 and got great sevice like always. budtenders are so nice and helpful. your Corvallis campus shop could take some pointer and training from them.
We are so happy to hear of your Nice experience!! We are sorry you don't feel similarly about Corvallis, we will take your advice into consideration. Thank you for the honesty and support! Much love, Mr. Nice Guy
I am from Capital of California My first day I was taken the Approvel Process was quick. The Budtender was knowledgable and the prices where like I struck Gold. All the Product I bought was and is HIGH QUALITY I love Mr Nice Guy LondynRosrMcQueen8 Instagram
Thank you so much LondynRose! <3 We're very happy that we could provide you with a great experience here at Mr. Nice Guy! We hope to see your smiling face again soon! :)
Save yourself the trouble and go to La Mota or The Modern Forest they are both right down the road and have better CS and deals.
We are very sorry to hear that you had a not-so-nice experience at Mr. Nice Guy! :( We strive to provide excellent customer service to everyone who enters our doors! We do have the best deals and best flower selection in Lebanon, and we hope that you'll stop by again and give us another chance!
Love this place!
Thank you for your review and being a great customer at Mr Nice Guy
coming back from a doctor's appointment and decided to hit up nice guys for the first time. Matthew was my bud tender what a smart awesome dude. we talked, helped pick out some oil,dab straw,and flower strains which I have not had before. thanks to Matthew I am out of pain for the first time in 3 weeks I will definitely be a regular customer to Nice guys from now on thank you guys
Thanks so much for the review! You're so awesome and know we are all here to help! =]
Timmy was a great person has great personality and an awsome guy
Sorry for the late reply! Glad you enjoyed the shop, I hope to see you back in here to get some more swag <3 - Timmy
So, first time being in one of these Mr. nice guy stores for me, I walk in and I'm greeted by a rad dude named Matt T and just off the get dude was hella chill super friendly made me feel right at home and this place was bad ass!! And they have a bunch of cool Lil things y'all can win just for getting your med or rec there! I got hooked up with some bad ass stuff and a lanyard but not to mention the flower I got is the keef covered nugs not just a moon rock but like the entire jar is filled in keef and it is absolutely amazing 🤘 so again Matt T your a badass and I'll see you again shortly brother!
Thanks again for coming to the Shop! Better take a fat rip for Mr. Nice Guy!! ;]
One of the best dispensaries I've gone to.great service and great employees makes you feel extremely welcome.5 star hands down
Thank you SneezyLeopard42 for stopping by, and leaving such a nice review!