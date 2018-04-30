Might be a leafly problem, but tried the online ordering thing. Got the conformation text that order was recieved, and that's where it all ended

Dispensary said:

We are so sorry to hear that your online ordering experience was less than excellent! Please keep in mind that when you order online, you will need to come pick up your order from the shop, we do not do home deliveries at this point in time, our deepest apologizes if there was any confusion about that! It also may have just been a small glitch between our Leafly and our computer system; you can always call us and confirm your order over the phone next time, or let us know over the phone what you're looking for, and we can have that ready for you to pick up when you arrive! Again, we apologize for the inconvenience! Have a nice day!