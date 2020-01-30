234 products
Sunday: 20% Off All Flower
Valid 5/26/2019
Snag any flower for 20% off!
Restrictions may apply, talk with your bud-tender for details
All Products
Dos-Si-Dos (Epoch)
from Epoch
18.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Dos-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Epoch)1
from Epoch
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake (Epoch)
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
17.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
13.92%
THC
6.41%
CBD
Blue Thunder (Back 40) (TYS)
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch (Blur)
from Blur
25.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush (Blur)
from Blur
25.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting (Blur)
from Blur
23.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro (Cloud Cover Cannabis)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
32.34%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 (Blur)
from Blur
18.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemons (Falcon Distribution)
from Back 40
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Blur)
from Blur
30.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbert
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbert (Fox Hollow Flora)
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
23.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
24.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
24.8%
THC
0.03%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
19.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Punch Berry
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
15.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Malawi
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies(Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems (Cloud Cover Cannabis)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
30.19%
THC
0.11%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
20.98%
THC
0.08%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Skunk (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
18.57%
THC
0.05%
CBD
OG Skunk
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies (Garden First)
from Garden First
21.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5 (Meraki Gardens)
from Meraki Gardens
25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Gelato #5 (Meraki)
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Loco (Back 40)
from Back 40
11.85%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Loco (Back 40)
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass (Back 40)
from Back 40
18.83%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Hawk (TJ's Garden)
from TJ's Garden
20.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Silver Hawk (TJ's Garden)
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White (Back 40)
from Back 40
11.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami (Back 40)
from Back 40
9.8%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Bluenami (Back 40)
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel (Back 40)
from Back 40
24.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria (Fox Hollow Flora)
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelateria
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel (Garden First)
from Garden First
27.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chiesel (Garden First)
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gumdrop Haze (Fox Hollow Flora)
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Gumdrop Haze
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry (Back 40)
from Back 40
23.71%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flo (Cloud Cover Cannabis)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
19.08%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ 13 (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
18.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (FHF)
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
123456