Hello Medford! We are now open. Enjoy 2 vapes for $15 today, $40 oz's, 2 edibles for $15 and more! Happy Friday.
About
Welcome to Medford's newest dispensary, Mr. Nice Guy is located right in the heart of the city at 35 West 8th Street in Medford. This comfy, local Medford cannabis dispensary has one of the best selections of concentrates, edibles, flower, CBD and more. Centrally located right down the street from local hotspots like Grape Street Bar & Grill, Downtown Market, Bricktown Brewing Company and less than 2 blocks from the downtown Grayhound Bus Station in Medford.