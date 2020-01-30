223 products
Wednesday 20% off THClear, Heavy, & Hi Choo Edibles
Valid 6/5/2019
Save 20% on select edibles from THClear, Heavy, & Hi Choo all day
No substitutions. No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
All Products
Dosido (Pacific Grove)
from Pacific Grove
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosido
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abominable Titan (Pacific Grove)
from Pacific Grove
18.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Abominable Titan
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg (Wicked Kind)1
from Wicked Kind
20.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 (Garden First)
from Garden First
21.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Blur)
from Blur
12.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (Blur)
from Blur
16.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat (Garden First)
from Garden First
24.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In the Pines (back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel (Garden First)
from Garden First
26.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG (Avitas)1
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue (Avitas) (c)
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 (Epoch)
from Epoch
9.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer (Back 40)
from Back 40
13.51%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Critical Jack Herer
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
G Krush (NFP)
from Pruf Cultivar
21.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
G Krush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry (Flower) (NFP)
from Back 40
15.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White (Back 40)
from Back 40
11.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush (Back 40)
from Back 40
21.03%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Loco (Back 40)
from Back 40
12.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Purple Loco
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Blur)
from Blur
30.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40)
from Back 40
18.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
24.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
21.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Key Lime
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass (Back 40)
from Back 40
17.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (Blur)
from Blur
19.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder (Back 40)
from Back 40
13.92%
THC
6.41%
CBD
Blue Thunder
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
18.99%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem (Epoch)
from Epoch
12.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
24.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch(Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush (Blur)
from Blur
25.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo (Cloud Cover Cannabis)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies (Garden First)
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies (Blur)
from Blur
32.72%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband Haze (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
23.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Headband Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Garlic (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
13.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Garlic
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elmer's Glue (Willow Billys)
from Willow Billys
25.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Elmer's Glue
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
22.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
21.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Punch Berry
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
15.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Malawi
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
