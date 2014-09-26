COJbonesOfNY on December 2, 2014

There flower is absolutely insane and they have a nice selection of strains and they all look and so far all smoke great. I went there to check out there concentrates because there prices are really good, they have 3 grades of wax all are very umm weird looking is all I can say. I bought a gram of the mid grade of a haze strain, it was ok but I will try it as a first high of the day to see if it better. The flower prices are great and they have a happy hour I happen to walk in on and got 4gs for 20. Weird atmosphere but not necessarily bad just unique, kinda like there wax haha. Very nice and helpful staff too. Once again I can not emphasize how awesome there flower is... blown away to say the very least.