NurseDabber920
AMAZING staff who were very knowledgeable in their in-house flower and wholesale meds!!! super fire live res, check out their concentrates, especially the Live!! excellent quality all on all.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
8 reviews
AMAZING staff who were very knowledgeable in their in-house flower and wholesale meds!!! super fire live res, check out their concentrates, especially the Live!! excellent quality all on all.
I got some gorilla glue that blew my tastebuds out of my mouth, straight fire, ill be coming here for bud more often.
Our go to dispensary for a great deal after 7pm on concentrates. Always greeted with a friendly welcome and the staff is beyond wonderful in theit service and knowledge. Highly recommend, worth the 90 minute drive for us!
as a 1st time buyer this location hooked me up with a badass deal,, the shatter is top notch! will recommend and return as a customer.. - twindica
worth the drive! good product, good service, good prices!
Quaint boutique dispensary offering Rec and Med products. $99 Med ounces with a great selection of wax, butter and live resin. Happy hour from 4:20 - 6:45 includes 20% off all non-flower products. Flower pricing is 14g for all Rec strains and the quality is great!
not worth ur money so hit or miss.
There flower is absolutely insane and they have a nice selection of strains and they all look and so far all smoke great. I went there to check out there concentrates because there prices are really good, they have 3 grades of wax all are very umm weird looking is all I can say. I bought a gram of the mid grade of a haze strain, it was ok but I will try it as a first high of the day to see if it better. The flower prices are great and they have a happy hour I happen to walk in on and got 4gs for 20. Weird atmosphere but not necessarily bad just unique, kinda like there wax haha. Very nice and helpful staff too. Once again I can not emphasize how awesome there flower is... blown away to say the very least.