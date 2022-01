A new shop to try for sure, they’re straight forward with the price, so no surprises at the end. It is a little steep, but this quality is what I’d expect from an expert in their craft. Right now they only have bud, but it’s also the only place that delivers right now! And the bud is incredible! Smells amazing frosty as fuck, and if you wanna know the full detail of the bud he will give it to you. You gotta try it at least once.