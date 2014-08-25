Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Mr Bill's is committed to making I-502 work by providing low cost cannabis as the market changes.
We are the biggest marijuana shop in Buckley, WA serving recreational and medical cannabis to our community. We strive to give the best and most professional customer service. Come by and become part of the Mr. Bills Family.