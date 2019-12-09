235 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
All Products
Suger Black Rose
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbert
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Agent Orange
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk Mini Buds
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry DJ Short Mini Buds
from Stumble Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Mini Buds
from Stumble Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
XJ-13 Mini Buds
from Stumble Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon OG Mini Buds
from Stumble Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Fucking Incredible
from Rogue Raven Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Name the Strain
from Walden Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
In-store only
Chemical Weapons
from Walden Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
In-store only
Platinum GSC
from Walden Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
In-store only
Middlefork
from Walden Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
In-store only
Middlefork
from Walden Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Kush
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Face Off OG
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Day Tripper
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Betty
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Four Dub Diamonds
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Irie Dough
from Freddys Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Acapulco Gold
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Pink Cookies
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Sticky Glue
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Pineapple
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Crunchberry
from Omshiv
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Cynex
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Sticky Haze
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Sherbert
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
Cascade Cream
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Lebanese Red
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami (CBD)
from Double Delicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
123456