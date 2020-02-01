134 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 67
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
All Products
THC Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1:1 Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CBD Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Mendo Grapefruit Breath - 1g Cured Sugar (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Wonderkid 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Dosido 1g Sauce (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Cherry Pie 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mazar x Skunk Terp Sauce 1g (NFP)
from Dr. Jolly's
71.68%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Cherry Pie (Bobsled Extracts)
from Bobsled Extracts
69.55%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$23each
In-store only
DH Tangieland LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
73.57%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Tangieland
Strain
$41each
In-store only
TF Lost Cause x Crater Kush LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
51.14%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lost Cause x Crater Kush
Strain
$41each
In-store only
Moon Doob GG#4 1g Pre-roll (Rebel Roots)
from Rebel Roots
18.66%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$17each
In-store only
Candy Kush 1g Sauce (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
51.53%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Candy Kush
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Fire OG 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
63.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Gorilla Juice 1g Sauce (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
51.53%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Gorilla Juice
Strain
$15each
In-store only
GF Oregon Indigo WPR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Oregon Indigo
Strain
$23each
In-store only
UC L.A. Beatnik WPR Shatter (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
72.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
L.A. Beatnik
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet LR (BeeHive)
from BeeHive
73.8%
THC
1.02%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Purple Kush 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lemon Dosido 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Cherry Cookie 1g Sauce (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Honey Bucket Sauce - Chocolate Hashberry (Wilson Wholesale)
from THClear
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Animal Cookies 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Lemon Dosido 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Moon Doob Ghost OG 1g (NFP)
from Rebel Roots
75%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Critical OG 1g Dip Stick (Karma Originals)
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Cowboy Cookies 1g Dip Stick (Karma Originals)
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Bavarian Cream 1g Dip Stick (Karma Originals)
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel 1g LR (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Bruce B by Noblecraft (Beehive)
from BeeHive
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rainbow Crush Full Sprectrum 1g (Beehive)
from BeeHive
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Zameldelica 1g Sauce (Beehive)
from BeeHive
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry 1g Sauce (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Tesla 1g Shatter (Native Gardens)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Holy Grail 1g Shatter (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
1g Ghost Train Haze Plat BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies LR (Dr. Jolly)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Cotton Cvndy Kush LR (Dr. Jolly)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Grape Gasoline 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1234