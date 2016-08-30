capitolad
The best flower selection !!! Staff is so sweet and knowledgeable! I'll be back for those specials for sure!
4.9
10 reviews
the staff is great and enthusiastic &helped me get the most for what I had to spend.
This one of the best legal shops i been to. Affordable and great selection
solid products!!ill be back
Great location, good selection and pricing. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Would recommend to anyone.
Ask simply questions and got great answers. And even broke it down to with all the info for the the pain I suffer. My new go to spot for everything!!
the best deals around hands down
I now have a favorite spot on the coast! Awesome budtenders. Great product and great price range. Will be recommending to all my friends :-)
Mr. Nice Guy used to be my favorite dispensary but since Labor Day all of their prices have almost doubled for their ounces of flower. Indoor flower that used to be 100-120 an oz now is over 200 and outdoor flower that used to be 60-80 an oz is now 100-185! This place is now a joke!! They can’t even keep their online menu prices correct! Come on, get it together!! That is false advertising and very misleading to your customers!!! Maybe you should change your store name to Mr. Expensive Guy! Lol!! Buyers beware!
We're sorry that you feel that way Trailblazah420, with the shortage of flower in the market, we had no choice but to raise prices. You can still get your $60 oz from 9am - 10am & 7pm - 8pm daily, plus happy hour 1pm - 2pm Monday - Friday.
I stayed in Depoe Bay for the weekend and I stopped at Mrniceguy 2 times! The bud tenders were so helpful and welcoming! The atmosphere is awesome and the views are incredible! Right in front of the ocean! I’ll definitely make this my spot whenever I go to Depoe!
Thanks Ally! We are super stoked to hear about your great experience, thank you for the support!