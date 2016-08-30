Trailblazah420 on September 16, 2019

Mr. Nice Guy used to be my favorite dispensary but since Labor Day all of their prices have almost doubled for their ounces of flower. Indoor flower that used to be 100-120 an oz now is over 200 and outdoor flower that used to be 60-80 an oz is now 100-185! This place is now a joke!! They can’t even keep their online menu prices correct! Come on, get it together!! That is false advertising and very misleading to your customers!!! Maybe you should change your store name to Mr. Expensive Guy! Lol!! Buyers beware!