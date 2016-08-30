ishsonnice
One of my favorite shops in RB by far!!!! They have the best customer service friendly exciting vibes
5.0
10 reviews
Great selection, always fresh and accessible, friendly staff-fully stocked .Plenty of great edibles too.
I haven't had any flower but the shatter is on point. great prices, and a friendly environment. they are worth checking out.
Great Budds, Their producrts are the Real Deal. #1 Choice when im in RB.
Workers are super nice, very clean place, and overall a good time!
loving this place good service and good people
Had some really good Mango for 100 oz . Found this is best place in town to buy for flower as quality is always good compared to others that you never know what your gonna get.
Wowza, I've heard this place was getting spendy. Definitely true. Hopefully someday dispensaries will be like liquor stores and have the same qaulity of products all the time instead of jumping around with prices. Everyone was nice at least.
I might as well go scrape my pipe and smoke resin. The lower priced shelves are all outdoor flower from what appears to be last year. I've had moldy buds more than once from this place. They've kinda gone downhill since they changed their ownership. Lots of good products but their flower is too high priced as is the other 2 dispensaries in Rockaway. Me, being a local has to drive to another town for a good deal, even with a medical discount. Definitely not a good place if your on a budget and would like to smoke something other than schwag weed. Most of the staff is great.
Great knowledgeable staff ! Prices are fair compared to other places in town. Just like going in and having the family vibe! They always take time to help me and my wife . We really love their lemon meringue and buy it during happy hour for a discount! Greatest little dispensary on the coast !