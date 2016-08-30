THCInhaler971 on September 17, 2019

I might as well go scrape my pipe and smoke resin. The lower priced shelves are all outdoor flower from what appears to be last year. I've had moldy buds more than once from this place. They've kinda gone downhill since they changed their ownership. Lots of good products but their flower is too high priced as is the other 2 dispensaries in Rockaway. Me, being a local has to drive to another town for a good deal, even with a medical discount. Definitely not a good place if your on a budget and would like to smoke something other than schwag weed. Most of the staff is great.