Early bird and night owl discounts
First hour of business you get 20% off, and last hour of business get 15% off.
Discount cannot be combined with any other discount. Friday and Saturday last call is at 9:50 pm.
Sunset Sherbert (Blur)
from Blur
19.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder (back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
24.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel (Garden First) (c)
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
29.86%
THC
0.09%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Garlic (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White (Back 40)
from Back 40
11.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Skunk (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47 (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
19.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucid Dream (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
15.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lucid Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla (Back 40)
from Back 40
5.26%
THC
10.84%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lava Cake (Meraki Gardens)
from Meraki
27.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies (Blur)
from Blur
32.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
19.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG (Avitas)1
from Avitas
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry (Back 40)
from Back 40
22.09%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Kush 1g Diamonds (Blur)
from Blur
84.44%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Animal Cookies 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
63.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Fire OG 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
73.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Lemon Dosido 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Cherry Cookie 1g Sauce (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
68.86%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry 1g Sauce (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Tesla 1g Shatter (Native Gardens)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
1g Gelato x Guicy G Plat BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
1g Wedding Crasher Plat BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Carpet Adhesive 1g LR (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
74.21%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$30each
In-store only
PS Pineapple LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
71.92%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Grapefruit Juice 1G Shatter (Urban Pharms)
from Urban Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Wonderkid 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Blood Orange x Lemon Jar Extract (Dr. Jolly)
from Dr. Jolly's
70.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blood Orange x Lemon
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Jack Herer Jar Extract (Dr. Jolly)
from Dr. Jolly's
72.96%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Rude Boi - Nug Run Badder (Beehive)
from BeeHive
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Cotton Cvndy Kush LR (Dr. Jolly)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
