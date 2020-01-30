93 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 70
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
HAPPY HOUR! Mon-Fri 1pm-2pm
Valid 5/28/2019
Happy Hour is week days only! Mon-Fri 1pm-2pm and lot's of Discounts on various items!
HAPPY HOUR! Mon-Fri 1pm-2pm
Valid 5/28/2019
Happy Hour is week days only! Mon-Fri 1pm-2pm and lot's of Discounts on various items!
All Products
Purple Skellington by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elmer's Glue by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemons by Blur
from Blur
21.21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
21.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abominable Titan by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami by Back 40
from Back 40
13.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bluenami
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Thunder by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Loco by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Sage 11 by Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown
24.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Sage 11
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem by Garden First
from Garden First
24.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Paris OG by Back 40
from Back 40
24.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry by Back 40
from Back 40
14.84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gumdrop Haze by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Boxxx by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Back 40
from Back 40
19.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Dawg by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
123