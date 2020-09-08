Mt Kushmore is a local, siblings-owned dispensary committed to providing safe access to hand-selected and premium quality cannabis to our consumers. We're dedicated to carrying what our customers need, what they want, and most importantly, what they require in their cannabis consumption. Not only will we be your guide to the best cannabis products in the city, but we also emphasize the importance of teaching our community about safe and secure consumption. We want you to be a part of our family, so come on down and let our Mt. Kushmore family take care of you.