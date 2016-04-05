Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Black Mamba is back on the Shelves and available exclusively at MUV Dispensary!
About
We are now open Monday - Saturday 10am-9pm in-store, Leafly Pick-up available until 8pm!
Sunday 10am-7pm in-store, Leafly Pick-up available until 6pm!
Welcome! MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary is located in the North Phoenix area near the corner of Cactus and Cave Creek. Open seven days a week, we offer a wide variety of products to meet all of your medical cannabis needs!
Driven by innovation, we are paving the way in the medical cannabis industry with a portfolio of MÜV Products produced with pharmaceutical precision. The MÜV commitment is of upstanding quality both mind and body can trust — we’re here to help!
MÜV delivers with Supurb!
We offer local delivery through Supurb.com! Our delivery hours are;
Sunday - Saturday 12pm - 8pm