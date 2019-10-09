42 products
Free Delivery On Orders Over $150!
Valid 5/24/2019
All orders $200 and over receive free delivery, must be within a 20-mile radius. Delivery orders can be placed over the phone or at www.altmedflorida.com
Valid on delivery purchases only. Orders under $200 will have a $20 fee.
All Products
MÜV Premium Cannabis Pre-Roll
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
MÜV RSO
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Blue
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO Cartridge - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO Cartridge - Sour Tsunami
from MÜV Products
___
THC
56%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MÜV Dry Sift Rosin
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
MÜV Disposable Vape Pen
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains
Strain
$35300 mg
In-store only
MÜV Cannabis Distillate
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
MÜV Gold
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Shatter
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV (2) Premium Half Gram Pre-Rolls
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - 1:1 Canna Tsu
from MÜV Products
40%
THC
40%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Blueberry
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - OG Kush
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Maui Wowie
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO - Northern Lights
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Sour Tsunami
from MÜV Products
___
THC
50%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO - Grape Ape
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO Cartridge - Clementine
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen GIO Cartridge - Jack Herer
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch - THC
from MÜV Products
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Cannabis Patch - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Soothing Sports Gel
from MÜV Products
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - 1:1
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - THC
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Hydrating Lotion
from MÜV Products
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
MÜV Pain Relief Cream
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch - 1:1 THC:CBD
from MÜV Products
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Dipper Dipstick
from Dipstick Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
G Pen GIO Battery
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
G Pen Nova LXE Concentrate Pen
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
MÜV 510-thread Battery
from MÜV Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Flower Cup
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MÜV Tincture - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Tincture - 1:1 THC:CBD
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Tincture - THC
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV THC Oral Spray
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12