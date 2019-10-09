Follow
MUV - Wellington
833-880-5420
40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
First-Time Patient
Welcome to MÜV Dispensary - Wellington! Every patient that visits MÜV for the first time will receive 25% off their entire purchase. In-store visits only.
Cannot be combined with other offers or specials.
First-Time Patient
Welcome to MÜV Dispensary - Wellington! Every patient that visits MÜV for the first time will receive 25% off their entire purchase. In-store visits only.
Cannot be combined with other offers or specials.
All Products
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Guru- Indica
from MÜV Products
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rudeboi OG- Indica
from MÜV Products
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Lights- Indica
from MÜV Products
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower Cups
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
MÜV Shatter
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains.
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Cannabis Distillate
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
MÜV Blue
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains.
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
RSO
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV (2) Premium Half Gram Pre-Rolls
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
MÜV Premium Pre-Roll
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$12each
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Clementine
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Member Berries
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Northern Lights
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Jack Herer
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Red Headed Stranger
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Grape Ape
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Sour Tsunami
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
56%
CBD
$60500 mg
In-store only
MÜV Disposable Vape Pen
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Maui Wowie
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - OG Kush
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Blueberry
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV Pure - Canna-Tsu
from MÜV Products
40%
THC
40%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV Pain Relief Cream
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - THC
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - 1:1
from MÜV Products
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - 1:1
from MÜV Products
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - THC
from MÜV Products
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Dipper Concentrate Vaporizer
from Dipstick Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
G Pen Gio Battery
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
G Pen Nova LXE
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
MÜV Metered Dose Inhaler - THC
from MÜV Products
400mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - 1:1
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - THC
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Metered Dose Inhaler - 1:1
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MÜV Oral Spray
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only