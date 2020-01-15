42 products
Free Delivery On Orders Over $150!
Valid 9/13/2019
All orders $150 and over receive free delivery. Delivery radius is 25 miles from your local MÜV Dispensary.
Valid on delivery purchases only. Discount will be reflected upon delivery of product.
All Products
Flower Cups
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
MÜV Tier 3 Flower
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Florida Black
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
MÜV Tier 2 Flower
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
MÜV Tier 1 Flower
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rain Maker
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
RSO
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Gold
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
MÜV Blue
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Cannabis Distillate
from MÜV Products
87%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Hybrid THC Distillate
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
MÜV Shatter
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains. See Below.
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV (2) Premium Half Gram Pre-Rolls
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains
Strain
$12each
In-store only
MÜV Premium Pre-Roll
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$10each
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Clementine
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Member Berries
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Northern Lights
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Jack Herer
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Sour Tsunami
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
56%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Grape Ape
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
G Pen Gio - Red Headed Stranger
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Canna-Tsu
from MÜV Products
40%
THC
40%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Blueberry
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - OG Kush
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Maui Wowie
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MÜV Disposable Vape Pen
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - 1:1
from MÜV Products
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Trandermal Patch - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - THC
from MÜV Products
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - 1:1
from MÜV Products
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - THC
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Pain Relief Cream
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Hydrating Lotion
from MÜV Products
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
MÜV Soothing Sports Gel
from MÜV Products
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
G Pen Nova LXE
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
G Pen Gio Battery
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dipper Concentrate Vaporizer
from Dipstick Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - 1:1
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Oral Spray - THC
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - CBD
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - THC
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
12