Mynt Cannabis is a leading cannabis retail dispensary in Reno, Nevada. At Mynt Cannabis dispensary locations, patients can find a broad spectrum of options available including flowers, edibles, topicals, vape oils and concentrates made from the highest quality cannabis. Medical Patients have first priority and don't wait in the recreational patient line!