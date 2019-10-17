Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
NAMAH = Not. About. Money. About. Health.
We care. We are here to be of service to Medical Marijuana Patients. We believe in people over profits. Our vision with Namah Cannabis Co. is to facilitate your journey with cannabis, by offering high quality herbal products, priced affordably. We want you to feel good in Body, Mind and Soul. We believe optimal health and happiness is achievable, and hope we can be a small part of you reaching and sustaining total well~being.