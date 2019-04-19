We want to provide a solid upscale Cannabis experience. We offer Water Pipes,Glass and Silicone Pipes as well as other tools & accessories. We provide the Top-shelf Cannabis, Wax, Hash, Taffy, Vape Cartridges, Edibles, and CBD you have been searching for. We take pride in carrying the best Cannabis you have seen and/or have medicated with. We are a small boutique cannabis shop, we love to talk to our clients and make them feel like family and not just patients. You deserve a friendly, fun, informative budtender! Why not be able to carry a good conversation with your budtender and make yourself at home in our waiting room? Feel free to help yourself to the free water and candy provided to our guests. We carry what you need from CBD and Cannabis to water pipes and other cool stuff. Do not wait… RUSH to your local Native Brothers Dispensary! 11330 North May Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120. {In between 122nd and Hefner, behind The Wine Bin.}