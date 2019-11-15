Follow
Native Harvest Dispensary - Ada
(580) 279-0692
Ada Grand Opening !!!! All Month Long!!! 20% off Flower.
Valid 11/8/2019 – 12/1/2019
We are now open in Ada. We're on Arlington, right next door to the Busy Bee, at 901 E. Arlington. 20% off Flower. All grown at our grow house, Native Harvest Farms, in Norman, OK.
Huckleberry Kush
from Dynasty Genetics
25.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush
from Dynasty Genetics
29.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Candy Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hurkle
from Dynasty Genetics
7.8%
THC
8.1%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Dynasty Genetics
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Divina Obscura
from Dynasty Genetics
5.68%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Divina Obscura
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Humboldt Farms
21.29%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jesus OG
from TGA Seeds
23.66%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze
from In House Genetics
24.89%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jesus OG Pre-Roll
from TGA Seeds
23.66%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$5each
In-store only