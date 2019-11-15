Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Drive Thru Open at our Ada location at 901 Arlington, next to the Busy Bee
About
We grow it all ourselves with love. You won't find a place more proud of their medicine than Native Harvest. They were grown in our indoor garden to be the best available anywhere. We continue to reach for that goal each day and with every harvest. We believe you'll find an effective solution in one of our core varieties. These varieties will always be in stock. We will cycle new choices through with each harvest, adding to our current core.