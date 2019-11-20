Follow
Native Releaf Dispensary
918.970.4498
195 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS!
Valid until 11/30/2019
FOLLOW US ON LEAFLY TO BE THE FIRST TO KNOW ABOUT AWESOME BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS!
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS!
Valid until 11/30/2019
FOLLOW US ON LEAFLY TO BE THE FIRST TO KNOW ABOUT AWESOME BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS!
All Products
LOGAN'S RUN
from Rosemary Farms
15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Logan's Run
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
JACK HERER
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
17.17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CHERRY OG
from Holistic Holdings
13.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MANDARIN COOKIES
from Quality Cultivars
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BANANA KUSH
from Ace N Hole
13.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE HAZE
from Ace N Hole
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BIO-DIESEL
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
21%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PHANTOM OG
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
13%
THC
14%
CBD
Phantom OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PURPLE KUSH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
22%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAZAR SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
CINDY 99 SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
CINDY 99 SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
MAZAR SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
SOUR DIESEL
from Garcia Cannabis Farms
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DURBAN POISON
from Canna Outlaw
23%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHARK CBD SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
12.48%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
SHARK CBD SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
15%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
CRITICAL KUSH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
17.37%
THC
1.06%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GREAT WHITE SHARK
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
18%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CINDERELLA 99
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
20.64%
THC
1.09%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHARK CBD
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
15%
THC
0.95%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Mix - 0.5g Full Spectrum Cart
from Moon Mix
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 10mg 2 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 25mg 2 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 g
In-store only
Rex's - 1g Hash
from REX'S REMEDIES
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - 300mg Daily Dose Tincture
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - 750mg Bedtime Tincture
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.991 g
In-store only
Mammoth - 1g Full Spectrum Syringe
from MAMMOTH
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.991 g
In-store only
1937 - 1g Distillate Syringe
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Sunday - 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Peace Out - 0.7g Pod
from Peace Out Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bison - 0.5g Pod
from Bison Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 25mg 10 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 10mg 10 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
Paragon - 500mg 10:1 Tincture
from PARAGON
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Terpenetics - 500mg 1:1 Tincture
from TERPENETICS
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.991 g
In-store only
Pro-Dab - 1g Cart
from Pro Dab
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Paragon - 500mg 4:1 Tincture
from PARAGON
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.991 g
In-store only
Paragon - 500mg 1:1 Tincture
from PARAGON
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.991 g
In-store only
White Mousse - 1g Live Sugar
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
12345