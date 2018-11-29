Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Native Remedy is a locally owned Medical Marijuana Dispensary and CBD store that is committed to bringing Oklahoma patients the highest quality cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, extracts, topicals and more. We focus on the patient and not the profit and believe the key to unlocking patient specific medicinal benefits from cannabis is education and the highest quality medical cannabis. Our products are 100% tested and free from pesticides, mold, and heavy metals.