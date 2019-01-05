Follow
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 5/2/2039
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
Citrus Funk
from Unknown Brand
13.2%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Race Fuel OG
from Unknown Brand
12.33%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Shire
from Unknown Brand
17.91%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Gorilla Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
32.24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
13.93%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
13.92%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
17.21%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Bay Dreams
from Unknown Brand
21.69%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Mandarin OG
from Unknown Brand
14.59%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.19%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Mother's Milk
from Unknown Brand
24.53%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Chem #4 OG
from Unknown Brand
25.18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Flo
from Unknown Brand
14.56%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Super Sour Lemon
from Unknown Brand
27.09%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Strawberry Shortcake
from Unknown Brand
27.38%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Sky 600
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Bubba Berry
from Unknown Brand
28.85%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
11.06%
THC
7.22%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Durban Kush
from Public Utility
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Fruity Pebbles
from Public Utility
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
REC: Sauce Northern Lights
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Sauce Blue Dream
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: 1:1 CBD/CBN Pax Pod 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: Sauce Lemon X Tangerine 2g
from Spectra
___
THC
___
CBD
$502 grams
$502 grams
REC: Sauce Chem #4 OG
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Sauce OG Kush
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Live Resin Harlequin
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Sauce Orange Herijuana 2g
from Spectra
___
THC
___
CBD
$502 grams
$502 grams
REC: Sauce Golden Goat
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Revel Distillate Cool Mint Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: Revel Distillate Caramel Apple Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: RE:VIVE Distillate (5:1) Pax Pod 500mg
from RE:
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: RE:ACT (1:1) Pax Pod 500mg
from RE:
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: Persy Rosin - Tier 3
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
REC: Water Hash - Tier 2
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
REC: Dablogic Cartridge 500mg (Hybrid)
from Dablogic
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
REC: Water Hash - Tier 1
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
