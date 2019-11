NATIVE ROOTS DISPENSARY LONGMONT Our Longmont marijuana dispensary is located off of Sunset Street, right next to St. Vrain Creek. It’s just around the corner from the Left Hand Brewing Company on Boston Avenue. This part of Longmont is where residents and visitors like to go for shopping, food, and drinks. Although Boulder may get more national attention, Longmont is a local favorite, and rightfully so. This gorgeous, quaint little city has a certain charm about it and the more you’re here, the more you’ll fall in love with it. Come to Longmont for some of the best views, breweries, and people in Colorado. Come to this local marijuana dispensary for the “the best service, product, personnel, and knowledge in the area.” LONGMONT MARIJUANA DISPENSARY Our weed store will make you want to stay in the area–or at least come back more often. With easy access to outdoor activities, craft breweries, and plenty of tech jobs, Longmont is a natural fit for a Native Roots marijuana dispensary. We’ve selected a welcoming staff of budtenders who are not only knowledgeable and experienced but also friendly and understanding. Not everyone is an expert on marijuana in Longmont, so our team will help guide you to buy the pot that’s best for you. We love Longmont as much as you do, and we try to reflect that through our excellent customer service. The weed you purchase should be just as stellar as the dispensary you’re buying it from. We not only have the best selection of marijuana in Longmont, we also offer the option to order ahead online. This makes buying pot in Longmont that much easier. These are the type of products we offer at our Longmont marijuana dispensary: Flower Pre-rolled joints Concentrates Cartridges Seeds Edible marijuana products Topical products Bubble Cannasap Gear and accessories Wax Shatter Our Longmont marijuana dispensary has been voted Longmont’s Favorite Dispensary. With our selection, customer service, convenience, and extended hours, we’re sure it’ll have your vote for Longmont’s #1 Dispensary. LONGMONT’S BEST DISPENSARY Northern Colorado’s #1 Marijuana Dispensary