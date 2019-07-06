Follow
Pickup available
Native Roots Dispensary - Vail - Medical
Pickup available
970-470-4079
587 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 54
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Deals
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 6/7/2019 – 12/1/2036
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 6/7/2019 – 12/1/2036
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$851 ounce
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Citrus Funk
from Revel Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
C-Land
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$50½ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$851 ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
White Fire OG
from Revel Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Mandarin OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Citrus Funk
from Unknown Brand
11.63%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$80½ ounce
$87.51 ounce
$1501 ounce
Training Day
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Griz Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Hazelnut Cream BU
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
Race Fuel OG
from Unknown Brand
13.81%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1501 ounce
$1751 ounce
Purple Alien OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
White 99
from Unknown Brand
14.44%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$50½ ounce
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
21.69%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
15.52%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Chem #4 OG
from Unknown Brand
21.32%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Shire
from Unknown Brand
16.22%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Strawberry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
17.81%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1501 ounce
$1751 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
18.72%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1501 ounce
$1751 ounce
Glass Apple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Island Sweet Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
The Animal
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Chemmy Jones
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Mother's Milk
from Unknown Brand
21.43%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Afghani
from Unknown Brand
15.82%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Sour Amnesia
from Unknown Brand
16.21%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$851 ounce
MED: Craft Micro Disposable 250mg - Hybrid
from O.pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.25 gram
$300.25 gram
MED: Craft Micro Disposable 250mg - Sativa
from O.pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.25 gram
$300.25 gram
MED: Craft Micro Disposable 250mg - Indica
from O.pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.25 gram
$300.25 gram
MED: Reserve Micro Disposable 250mg - Sativa
from O.pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$200.25 gram
$200.25 gram
MED: Reserve Micro Disposable 250mg - Hybrid
from O.pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$200.25 gram
$200.25 gram
REC: Revel Distillate Crisp Cantaloupe 510 Cartridge 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
REC: Revel Distillate Caramel Apple 510 Cartridge 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
REC: Revel Distillate Sweet Honeydew 510 Cartridge 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
MED: Sauce Bruce Banner #3
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
12345 ... 15