NATIVE ROOTS DISPENSARY EAGLE-VAIL Located off I-70 beside the Vail Brewing Company, Native Roots in Vail, Colorado is the most convenient and best medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in or near the Eagle-Vail area. We pride ourselves on our friendly service, wide selection and the quality of our many cannabis products. Native Roots Eagle-Vail caters to both medical and recreational marijuana customers, whether they live in the area or have come to enjoy its slopes and dazzling scenery. If you’re new to recreational marijuana and wish to try it while you’re enjoying a weekend trip to Vail, our inspired and knowledgeable “budtenders” can help you find the right weed for your needs. Indica, sativa, hybrids -- we can explain the traits of each and help you decide which strain you want to try while you relax by a cozy fire after a day on the slopes. If you already know which weed strains are best at producing the effect you seek, you’ll be impressed with the selection that is part of why Native Roots is the #1 marijuana dispensary in Eagle-Vail. Go with your favorites or try something new! We also offer a variety of cannabis products in addition to our excellent bud, including edibles, topicals, wax, shatter, cannasap, and bubble. Our staff will be happy to answer your questions about how these products are used and what benefits they offer. Native Roots Eagle-Vail offers extended hours to accommodate working folks, so stop by and pick up something to help you unwind after a long day at the office. Whether you need medical or recreational marijuana, we’re your go-to source in the Eagle-Vail area. Come see us! EAGLE-VAIL’S TOP DISPENSARY The #1 Dispensary serving the Eagle-Vail Area