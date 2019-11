NATIVE ROOTS DISPENSARY HIGHLANDS As the fastest growing area of Denver, the booming Highlands was an obvious choice for a Native Roots. Right off of W 32nd Avenue and Vallejo street, our Highlands Denver marijuana dispensary sits by some of Denver’s finest restaurants. Some of these are the restaurant industry hotspot Highland Tap and Burger, upscale Italian Bar Dough, and the critically-acclaimed Uncle Ramen. Right up the street from Colorado's famous Little Man Ice Cream, our Highlands Denver marijuana dispensary is very accessible. We offer medicinal marijuana to patients as well as recreational marijuana for those who are 21 and up. Native Roots in Highlands is the one stop shop for visitors and locals looking for the top place to purchase weed in Denver. HIGHLANDS DENVER MARIJUANA DISPENSARY When you come in to buy weed, you can expect the friendly service that Native Roots is known for. We also have the top products in Colorado and offer the option to order ahead online. The quality and value of our marijuana dispensaries are impossible to beat. We pride ourselves in our quality service and knowledge about all of our products. Our expert budtenders will gladly answer any questions you might have for every strain and hardware we carry. Below are all of the great products we carry at our Highlands Denver marijuana dispensary: Flower Pre-rolled joints Concentrates Cartridges Edible marijuana products Topical products Gear and accessories Wax Shatter Looking to buy late night pot in the Highlands? We are your place. At our Highlands location, our hours are 9 am to 10 pm every day of the week. It's one of the reasons Native Roots is among the top places to purchase weed in Denver. Our commitment to quality and meeting customer needs is why we’re the #1 choice in the Highlands for medical and recreational marijuana. Come and visit us today!