Deals
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 6/7/2019 – 5/2/2039
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
Race Fuel OG
from Unknown Brand
12.33%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
12.94%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
Gorilla Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
32.24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
17.21%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
White 99
from Unknown Brand
14.44%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
Bruce Banner #3
from Unknown Brand
16.66%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$151.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Bay Dreams
from Unknown Brand
21.69%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Glass Apple
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$151.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Mandarin OG
from Unknown Brand
14.59%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.19%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Mother's Milk
from Unknown Brand
24.53%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Chem #4 OG
from Unknown Brand
25.18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Flo
from Unknown Brand
14.56%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Super Sour Lemon
from Unknown Brand
27.09%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
14.53%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$151.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Strawberry Shortcake
from Unknown Brand
27.38%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Sky 600
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Bubba Berry
from Unknown Brand
28.85%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
11.06%
THC
7.22%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
Durban Kush
from Public Utility
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Fruity Pebbles
from Public Utility
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
MED: Pre 98 Bubba Kush Pax Pod (Indica) (1:1 CBD)
from PAX & The Lab
24.5%
THC
31.9%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: Live Resin White 99
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MED: 1:1 CBD/CBN Pax Pod 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: Live Resin GG4 (TR)
from TR Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MED: Live Resin Highway Pootie (TR)
from TR Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MED: RE:VIVE Distillate (5:1) Pax Pod 500mg
from RE:
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: RE:ACT (1:1) Pax Pod 500mg
from RE:
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: Sauce Golden Goat
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MED: LX Elite Disposable - Lime Cola (Sativa) 350mg
from The Clear™
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.35 gram
$300.35 gram
MED: Ambrosia Bubble Cheese
from Apothecary Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
MED: Bubba Kush Pax Pod 500mg (Indica)
from PAX & The Lab
61.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: Live Resin Sour Tsunami
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
MED: Tangie Pax Pod 500mg (Sativa)
from PAX & The Lab
59.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: Kosher Kush Pax Pod 500mg (Indica)
from PAX & The Lab
56.3%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MED: CSC Syringe 1:1 CBD:THC 1g
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 gram
$391 gram
MED: Syringe Alchemy 1g
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$721 gram
$721 gram
