Heady_Shready
Native roots is great. they're a bit of a conglomerate company, but very "industry standard". they've usually got great product at a decent price so how can you complain with that!? haha
I have made Native Roots my go-to dispensary. The staff are always helpful and congenial. Every one of their shops has made my wife and I feel welcomed and catered to with no creepy vibes some other dispensaries give off. Love these shops
Thank you so much for shopping with us and taking your time to leave a review. We are glad to hear you have been having a great experience at Native Roots and look forward to seeing you again soon! - Native Fam
Not in the best location, per the sketchy looking individuals who frequent the parking lots seemingly. As evidenced by the liquor store next door. Complications aside, there is relatively no wait, once inside a friendly bud tender is waiting to take your order. Bud tenders are knowledgeable, relaxed, and for the most part there to help find the best solutions. I have always partaken in the ounce specials for they have great value for the quality of bud. In particular, two strains - strawberry lemonade and my personal favorite Lavender Kush were very flavorful buds that hit the palate with a sweet floral taste. If you can get on the ounce special. At the time I was walking out the door for $125 tax included, then grab it. As of now, ounces were up to $150 so I am not sure if the value is there at the moment being as I am an out of stater on recreational prices. Perhaps, they will return these deals, and when they do, so will I....