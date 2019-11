NATIVE ROOTS DISPENSARY SOUTH DENVER Our South Denver marijuana dispensary is nestled just south of Evans Avenue on Santa Fe Drive, between Ruby Hill Park and the Gothic Theatre. The south side of Denver is a hidden gem with plenty of parks, music venues, unique restaurants, and bars. This location shines extra light on an area of Denver that is getting more and more attention from locals and visitors alike. Because of its prime spot, this local marijuana dispensary is popular among commuters who live in Littleton and Englewood, as well as University of Denver students who enjoy the consistently “fantastic service with fantastic products and prices.” We’re more than happy to demonstrate to you why we’re the top dispensary in the area. SOUTH DENVER MARIJUANA DISPENSARY Our South Denver marijuana dispensary is known for a quality experience and consistent product that you can rely on. At Native Roots, we’ve built our reputation on growing and selling the best weed in Colorado. Our South Denver weed shop has hired a stellar crew of budtenders who will make your experience a positive one each time. So don’t worry about not knowing everything about marijuana products or what you’re looking for. Our friendly and helpful budtenders will get to know you and what pot strain is best for you. The quality of bud and selection of strains is unlike any other dispensary in the area. We offer a variety of pot products at the South Denver marijuana dispensary, like: Edible marijuana products Gear and accessories Topical products Pre-rolled joints Concentrates Cartridges Cannasap Shatter Bubble Flower Seeds Wax Our ongoing commitment to quality weed and customer service is why we’re widely considered the best choice in South Denver for medical and residential marijuana. So whether you’re a local, a visitor, or a student, come and visit us today! SOUTH DENVER’S FAVORITE DISPENSARY South Denver’s Top Pot Shop