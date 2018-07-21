CarolP
I just love the service the employees provide at this location! Shout out to DAKOTA AND JUSTIN for always being genuine! Thank you everyone for everything!
I am a member here tell the lady gets back from vacation. The people here are rude and disrespectful if you dont get Dacoda your screwed. If im a EPC member and they treat me horable this place is garbage. Wouldn't recomend this location for anyone its 5 blocks from me when i can avoid this location i do. I drive completely across town. The manager spencer is just as rude the big fat girl is rude justin is a pussy that will start talking about you as soon as you leave the store then lie about it. This location is the worst just go to a diffrent native store if you can. Native roots weed is garbage but they have the best wax in town unfortunately.
Staff is above and beyond the factor I return here regularly. Jonathan, Stephen, Dakota, Dan, and The crew make you feel at home and comfortable. Plus I shopped around and best Med prices in town with our a doubt and bomb quality
Love native roots as a company. Love their flower and LOVE their deals. However I was treated very poorly at this particular location. Almost like I was a burden being there even though I knew exactly what I wanted and I was the only customer in the building. In my opinion this is supposed to be the nicest and most welcoming profession out there. We are medical patients for God sake! We deserve the same welcoming smile that we enter the bud room with. Bud tenders should not be reluctant to help patients with information about the medicine we need. It's pretty important to know what you're getting when it comes to meds so being rushed out the door makes me feel uncomfortable. :( will not be returning to this location
Justsmudge, Thank you so much for your review. Please feel free to call the store and speak with our manager, Patrick, so we can try to alleviate this issue. We hope to see you again soon!