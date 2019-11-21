Follow
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/24/2019 – 10/1/2036
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away
None.
All Products
Gorilla Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Citrus Funk
from Revel Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
C-Land
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
White Fire OG
from Revel Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Mandarin OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Training Day
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Griz Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
Citrus Funk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$87.51 ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Hazelnut Cream BU
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
Race Fuel OG
from Unknown Brand
13.81%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Purple Alien OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
18.72%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Glass Apple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Strawberry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
16.09%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Island Sweet Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
The Animal
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Chemmy Jones
from VERDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1951 ounce
REC: Sauce Golden Goat
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Wax LifeSaver
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
REC: Live Resin Sour Tsunami
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Fuego Cartridge 500mg (Indica)
from Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
REC: Coda Cartridge 500mg (Hybrid)
from Coda Signature
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
REC: Fuego Cartridge 500mg (Sativa)
from Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
REC: 1:1 CBD/CBN Pax Pod 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: Revel Distillate Sweet Honeydew Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: Spectra Live Resin Shire Pax Pod 500mg
from Spectra
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
REC: Live Resin Glass Apple
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Dablogic Cartridge 500mg (Hybrid)
from Dablogic
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
REC: RE:VIVE Distillate (5:1) Pax Pod 500mg
from RE:
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
REC: Shatter Training Day
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
REC: Wax Golden Goat
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
REC: Fuego Cartridge 500mg (Hybrid)
from Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
REC: Shatter East Coast Alien
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.51 gram
$22.51 gram
REC: Dablogic Cartridge 500mg (Sativa)
from Dablogic
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
